JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,148 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 521.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,103.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 765.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $30.42.

