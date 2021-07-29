JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €40.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.69 ($41.99).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

