JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.69 ($41.99).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

