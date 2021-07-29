Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.80 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.30 billion.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,548,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

