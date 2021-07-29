Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.50

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.32, with a volume of 43496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.