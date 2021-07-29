Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.