John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

