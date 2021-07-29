JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $34.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of JKS stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

