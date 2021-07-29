Jim Haughey Acquires 19,500 Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Jim Haughey purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

Shares of LON:RNO opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The stock has a market cap of £47.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. Renold plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.90 ($0.39).

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

