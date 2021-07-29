Jim Haughey Acquires 19,500 Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Jim Haughey purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).
Shares of LON:RNO opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The stock has a market cap of £47.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. Renold plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.90 ($0.39).
Renold Company Profile
