JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $63.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

