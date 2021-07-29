JetBlue Airways Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will earn $3.00 per share for the year.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.54. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

