Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 10,359 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $32,527.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.