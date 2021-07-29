Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

PNR opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

