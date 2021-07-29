Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Celanese Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.22.

Shares of CE opened at $153.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

