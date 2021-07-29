Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

