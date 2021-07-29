Jefferies Financial Group Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $272.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.68.

MCD opened at $241.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.45. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

