Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

NYSE:TEL traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.96. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 89,953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,446,000 after buying an additional 177,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

