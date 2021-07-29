Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,547,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Gentex by 4,180.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 726,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

