Jarvis+ Hits Market Capitalization of $694,114.83 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $694,114.83 and $58,781.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

