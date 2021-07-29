Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.39. The company has a market capitalization of $578.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.