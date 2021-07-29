Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

