Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $170,000 in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHBCU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

