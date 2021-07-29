Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 22,178 GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIGGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $7,403,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,916,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,675,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $4,442,000.

GIGGU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

