Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Miller Industries by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,569,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after buying an additional 207,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $6,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,416,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

MLR opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

