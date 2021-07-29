Jane Street Group LLC Takes $583,000 Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 281.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,899,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

