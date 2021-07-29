Jane Street Group LLC Sells 72,940 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,940 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kura Oncology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares during the last quarter.

KURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

KURA stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

