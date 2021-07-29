Jane Street Group LLC Invests $592,000 in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Tidewater as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tidewater by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $466.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

