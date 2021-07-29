Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.02 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

NYSE:SAH opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

