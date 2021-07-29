Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

