Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of RMG Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMGB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:RMGB opened at $9.95 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.