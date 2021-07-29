Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,713 Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Viad as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Viad by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Viad by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.30.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

