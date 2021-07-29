Jaguar Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jaguar Health in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 5,815.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 933,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 103.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,201 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 1,260.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 257,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 267.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

