Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,678. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08.

