Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.24

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 14972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,548 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.