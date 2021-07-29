J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 281.70 ($3.68). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 281.60 ($3.68), with a volume of 3,643,110 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBRY. Barclays raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The firm has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -21.85.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.