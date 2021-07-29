J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $166.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.88. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $120.69 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,847.87 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

