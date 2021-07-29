ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ITV from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.15 ($1.49). 11,514,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 377.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In other news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

