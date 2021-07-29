Italo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $21,394.01 and $61.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Italo has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00123590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.82 or 1.00162677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00796485 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars.

