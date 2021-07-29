iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 72,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,273. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.86.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

