iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.98. 75,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,432. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

