iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.11. 1,382,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,913,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

