iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,486 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the typical daily volume of 671 put options.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,176,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,500 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 762,338 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,189,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,862,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 204,249 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

