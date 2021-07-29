iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.36

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.36 and last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 95859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,843,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

