iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.