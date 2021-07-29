iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 481,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 240,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,464. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.34.

