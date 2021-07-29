iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

