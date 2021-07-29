iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 291,228 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,488,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $137.09 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04.

