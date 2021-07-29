Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

