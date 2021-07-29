IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 2.6% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.