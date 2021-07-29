IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.53.

IQV stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.86. 16,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,275. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

