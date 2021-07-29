IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.53.
IQV stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.86. 16,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,275. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.43.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
