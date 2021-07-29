Invst LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,258 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

